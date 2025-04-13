403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese delegation concludes visit to Laos to strengthen bilateral ties
(MENAFN) A Chinese delegation, headed by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, wrapped up a four-day visit to Laos on Saturday. The trip, which commenced on Wednesday, was designed to strengthen the ties between the two nations.
Throughout the visit, Yang Wanming engaged with prominent Lao officials, including Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, who serves as the President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and is a member of the politburo of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee. He also held discussions with other senior government representatives.
In addition to formal meetings, Yang participated in a seminar dedicated to poverty alleviation and mutual development, where he delivered a keynote address. He also interacted with individuals from various sectors within Lao society.
A significant outcome of the visit was the agreement to further advance the establishment of a China-Laos community with a shared future. Both parties committed to enhancing friendship among their peoples, boosting practical cooperation in various areas, and increasing exchanges between the youth of both countries.
Throughout the visit, Yang Wanming engaged with prominent Lao officials, including Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, who serves as the President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and is a member of the politburo of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee. He also held discussions with other senior government representatives.
In addition to formal meetings, Yang participated in a seminar dedicated to poverty alleviation and mutual development, where he delivered a keynote address. He also interacted with individuals from various sectors within Lao society.
A significant outcome of the visit was the agreement to further advance the establishment of a China-Laos community with a shared future. Both parties committed to enhancing friendship among their peoples, boosting practical cooperation in various areas, and increasing exchanges between the youth of both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment