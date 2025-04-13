403
Russian Foreign Minister Criticizes Ukraine's Position in Conflict Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Saturday that there were no official or unofficial communications taking place between Russia and Ukraine during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Responding to a direct inquiry, Lavrov said, "No, as far as I know," when asked about potential dialogue between the two nations at the event.
Lavrov elaborated on the broader situation concerning efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
He argued that the inconsistent approach taken by Ukraine's government is a significant barrier to making progress.
According to him, Ukraine's leadership is sending conflicting messages, complicating the search for a peaceful resolution.
He referenced a recent suggestion from the United States advocating for a 30-day truce between the conflicting sides. Lavrov noted that the Ukrainian administration reacted dismissively, stating "NATO is not your business, we will not discuss territories, we need weapons and more weapons."
This response came despite ongoing conversations about what was labeled a peacekeeping initiative.
Lavrov continued by quoting President Zelensky’s position, stating that Ukraine is not seeking peacekeepers but rather "fighters."
He characterized these conflicting statements as evidence of what he described as "the schizophrenia of these mutually exclusive statements."
Shifting focus to historical context, Lavrov commented on past interactions between Moscow and Washington during Donald Trump’s presidency.
He recalled that the U.S. president "proposed returning to normalcy in order to halt this absurd frenzy that disgraces America's standing in global affairs," suggesting that relations at that time showed potential for improvement before becoming further strained.
