BJP, JD-U Claim Waqf (Amendment) Bill Is A Boon For Muslims Amidst Rajya Sabha Debate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The BJP and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) on Thursday maintained that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is designed for the betterment of the Muslim community, calling it a boon for Muslims.

This assurance came after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill earlyon Thursday following a 12-hour-long debate. The bill received 288 votes in favour and 232 against. Subsequently, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to IANS, BJP's former J&K President Ravinder Raina said: "The Waqf Amendment Bill, which was discussed and debated in Parliament, has been introduced for reforms, much like the establishment of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, and the Tirupati Balaji Trust. These reforms brought major improvements to religious institutions, providing better facilities for pilgrims and travelers. Similarly, this amendment aims to address the mismanagement of Waqf properties, some of which, worth lakhs of crores of rupees, have been illegally occupied. The bill is intended to secure these properties, ensuring they serve their intended purpose. With proper management, the revenue from these properties could be substantial. However, due to past mismanagement, this reform is necessary. Some political parties are attempting to stall the bill for vote-bank politics, but it is crucial to protect and utilise Waqf properties efficiently, which this amendment seeks to achieve."

Another BJP leader, Laxman Bag, added: "The amendments in the Waqf Bill passed in India were thoroughly discussed. Opponents feared it might be detrimental to certain communities, but that is not the case. The steps taken under the BJP government are aimed at benefiting the Waqf community and sending the right message. The bill will provide facilities to every Muslim, regardless of caste, ensuring widespread benefits. After extensive discussion, the bill has been launched, and I hope it will lead to development and welfare for all."

JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also supported the bill, stating: "The amendment bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and will now be presented in the Rajya Sabha. With the majority on our side, it is bound to pass. The opposition's allegations during the Lok Sabha debate were baseless. They failed to prove their claims, which were unconstitutional, undemocratic, and anti-Muslim. This bill is a boon for poor Muslims, ensuring that properties donated in the name of Allah are utilised for the welfare of the needy. The provisions of this bill guarantee this commitment."

Meanwhile, Minister of Minority Affairs Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Rijiju, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said a wrong impression was being propagated by the Opposition that Waqf properties will be managed by non-Muslims and reiterated that there was no truth in it.

He also cited the Sachar Committee report, highlighting how the Muslim community continued to suffer despite the Waqf Board having a huge land bank.

The Minister said the Congress-led UPA government brought amendments to the Waqf Bill in 2013 and also drew a comparison on how the 2025 amendments will correct the "mistakes of the past".