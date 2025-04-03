Bihar Police Issues High Alert As Discussion On Waqf Bill Continue

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) The Bihar Police Headquarters has issued a high alert across the state on Thursday in response to the ongoing debates surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

ADG Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, has directed all Inspector Generals of Police (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain vigilant and ensure that peace and order are maintained across the state.

He emphasised that any individual attempting to disrupt law and order will face immediate legal action.

The police heightened alert aims to prevent any escalation of tensions and to ensure the safety and security of all citizens following the discussion and debates in Parliament over the Waqf Bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday, proposes significant changes to the management of Muslim-endowed properties, known as Waqfs.

Key provisions include the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards and increased government oversight to address alleged corruption and enhance diversity.

Supporters of the Bill argue that these amendments aim to improve transparency and efficiency in Waqf property management. However, the Bill has faced strong opposition from various Muslim organisations and political parties.

Critics contend that the proposed changes could undermine Muslim property rights and lead to the confiscation of historic mosques and other religious properties.

They view the Bill as discriminatory and an attempt to weaken minority rights. In Bihar, members of the Muslim community have actively protested against the bill, expressing concerns over its potential impact on their religious and cultural heritage.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced plans to challenge the Bill in court and has called for nationwide peaceful protests if the legislation is passed. Meanwhile, political reactions in Bihar have varied.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari criticised the Bill, accusing the government of acting dictatorially and sowing seeds of hatred.

“The government has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We all opposed it, but the government had the numbers. All NDA allies are no longer parties, but they are just wings of the BJP. They can merge with the BJP at any time. There will be a huge stampede in JD-U in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly election. This government will not last forever. The government is acting in a dictatorial way. They are only sowing the seeds of hatred,” Tiwari told IANS.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is facing a crucial Rajya Sabha test on Thursday, a day after sailing through the Lok Sabha following a marathon 12-hour debate.

The Upper House witnessed repeated rounds of verbal squabbles as the treasury and opposition benches locked horns over multiple issues, including Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge's Waqf landholding claims and 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised after Congress MP's election win in Karnataka.

The chaos also saw interventions from Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the opposition of spreading misinformation over the Waqf Bill and also rebutted charges that the BJP was trying to polarise the electorate with amendments in the legislation.