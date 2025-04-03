Switzerland To Send CHF 2.5 Million In Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake
The foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that CHF500,000 will be allocated from the budget of the Cooperation Office of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Yangon, while CHF2 million will come from the Humanitarian Aid Emergency Fund.
The funds will support humanitarian efforts by the UN and local SDC partners in the affected areas, providing emergency shelters, drinking water, food and medical care in the Southeast Asian country.
According to the latest official figures from the foreign ministry, Friday's earthquake in Myanmar claimed over 2,000 lives and injured more than 3,400 people. The death toll is expected to rise.
Translated from German with DeepL/spHow we work
