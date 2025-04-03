Trump Slaps 31% Tariff On Swiss Goods



United States President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of 31% on imported goods from Switzerland. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 06:24

These are a reaction to the 61% tariffs that the US says Switzerland imposes on American products.

This was shown in a table presented by Trump during an eagerly awaited speech in the White House Rose Garden.

According to Trump, imports from the European Union will be subject to a 20% surcharge, while those from China will even be subject to a 34% tariff. Trump imposed 10% as the“minimum rate” for other countries.

Trump accused even close trading partners of having“plundered and raped” the US with their tariff policy. Following his speech, the President said he would sign a decree in favour of the so-called reciprocal tariffs.

The motto of the speech was“Make America Wealthy Again”. The US dollar fell against the euro during his speech.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

