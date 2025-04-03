Trump Slaps 31% Tariff On Swiss Goods
-
Deutsch
de
Trump kündigt Zölle von 31 Prozent auf Schweizer Produkte an
Original
Español
es
Trump impone aranceles del 31% a los productos suizos
Português
pt
Trump impõe tarifa de 31% sobre produtos suíços
日本語
ja
トランプ大統領、スイス製品に31%の関税
These are a reaction to the 61% tariffs that the US says Switzerland imposes on American products.
This was shown in a table presented by Trump during an eagerly awaited speech in the White House Rose Garden.
According to Trump, imports from the European Union will be subject to a 20% surcharge, while those from China will even be subject to a 34% tariff. Trump imposed 10% as the“minimum rate” for other countries.More More What is a tariff? A quick guide
Trump accused even close trading partners of having“plundered and raped” the US with their tariff policy. Following his speech, the President said he would sign a decree in favour of the so-called reciprocal tariffs.
The motto of the speech was"Make America Wealthy Again". The US dollar fell against the euro during his speech.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
