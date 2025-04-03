Arab-Brazilian Chamber Appoints New Board Members

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The(ABCC), which fosters connections between Arabs and Brazilians, has welcomed new members to its board this year following the appointment of President William Adib Dib Jr. The lawyer took office at the end of January, succeeding diplomat Osmar Chohfi, and brought in five first-time directors to join the organization.

With Mourad and Dib Jr.: New directors join board

The group includes Adriano Abrão Dib, Antonio Henrique Zaher, Eduardo Damaa, Marcos Haik, and Suzana Chohfi. Continuing on the board are Adel Auada, Alessandra Frisso, Arthur Jafet, Claudia Yazigi Haddad, Fábio Kadi, Lourenço Chohfi Neto, Renata Maron, Ruy Carlos Cury, Riad Naim Younes, Sami Roumieh, and William Atui.

“The ABCC plays a key role in strengthening ties between Brazilian companies and Arab countries, and I hope to contribute to its members and the Chamber in this regard,” lawyer Adriano Abrão Dib told ANBA. He expressed his honor at the invitation from William Adib Dib Jr.

Adriano Abrão Dib is a lawyer and the author of a book on Corporate Law.

Dib is a partner at Adriano Dib law firm, a professor in the postgraduate law program at Insper-SP, holds a PhD in Commercial Law from the University of São Paulo (USP), a master's degree in Law from the University of Pennsylvania, United States, and is the author of the book Direito societário aplicado às fusões e aquisições: Sociedades anônimas fechadas e empresárias limitadas [Corporate law applied to mergers and acquisitions: Closely held corporations and limited liability companies], published by Dialética in 2023.

Another new director, Antonio Henrique Zaher , also says he is honored by the invitation from William Adib Dib Jr. and proud to be part of the team.“This institution is a source of pride not only for me but also for all immigrants and descendants of Arabs in Brazil, as well as for all of us Brazilians,” he says. Zaher works at the company Alanta Malharia, having previously worked at other major companies.

Antonio Henrique Zaher is also involved in other institutions connected to the Arab community

He is also involved in philanthropic work with other institutions linked to the Arab community in Brazil, such as Lar Sírio Pró-Infância, as well as serving on the board and council of the Orthodox Cathedral. Now, he will also be part of the ABCC.“The ABCC shows us, nurtures, and fosters the commercial and cultural connection between the Arab nations and Brazil on a daily basis. I hope to contribute and also learn,” he says.

Also a new member, businessman Eduardo Damaa has over 31 years of expertise in the import and export of construction materials. Currently leading the company Ace Revestimentos, he intends to leverage his experience in international trade to prospect and attract new clients to the institution, thus strengthening commercial relations with the countries of the Arab League.

Eduardo Damaa has over 31 years of expertise in the import and export of construction materials

“I am available to contribute to the growth and development of the ABCC, fostering a dynamic and collaborative business environment,” he says. Damaa holds a degree in Business Administration and a postgraduate degree in Business Management.

With a career in finance and foreign trade, Suzana Chohfi is also joining the team of statutory directors at the ABCC.“I've been following the ABCC for many years due to my work in foreign trade and because I have family members who've been connected to the institution since its foundation,” she says, expressing admiration for the ABCC's work and feeling honored by the invitation from former president Osmar Chohfi. She hopes to contribute as much as possible to the organization.

Suzana Chohfi: A career in the financial market and foreign trade

Suzana Chohfi holds a degree in Business Administration and Foreign Trade from Mackenzie University and a postgraduate degree in International Trade from the Institute of Administration Foundation (FIA) at USP. She worked for four years in the financial market in the foreign exchange sector before transitioning into the food industry, where she has been working for 21 years in exports, focusing on market development and sales.

Suzana Chohfi is also involved in other volunteer work within the Arab community, serving on the board of directors of the Syrian-Lebanese Institute for Social Responsibility and the deliberative council of the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, as well as being a member of the Syrian Beneficent Association – HCor.

Engineer Marcos Demetrio Haik completes the group of five new directors.“I have always followed the excellence of the ABCC's work, especially during my time as president of Esporte Clube Sírio. During that period, the Clube Sírio and the Arab Chamber jointly coordinated a campaign with various Arab entities to promote the #JuntosPelaSiria initiative, aimed at providing aid to Syria following the earthquake. Through this campaign, I came to understand the Arab cultural values that are deeply rooted in this institution,” he told ANBA.

Marcos Demetrio Haik has previously served as president of Esporte Clube Sírio

Haik holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Mackenzie University, a postgraduate degree in Administration from Harvard University, and a postgraduate degree in Finance from FGV think tank. He is currently the executive director of Five Engenharia. In addition to having served as president of Esporte Clube Sírio, he is also involved in another institution connected to the Arab community, serving as a board member of Hospital do Coração (HCor).

In addition to working alongside the directors, Dib Jr. leads the ABCC with Mohamad Orra Mourad as Vice President of International Relations and Secretary-General, Nahid Chicani as Vice President of Administration, Daniel Hannun as Vice President of Foreign Trade, Silvia Antibas as Vice President of Marketing, and Mohamad Abdouni Neto as Treasurer.

