“Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” Breaks Instagram Trends Within 30 Minutes of Release
(MENAFN- Trending Times of India) In an era where music videos rise and fall in the blink of an eye, “Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” has made history by storming Instagram’s trending list just 30 minutes after its release. The emotional ballad, blending soulful lyrics with a heart-touching visual story, quickly captured the attention of audiences across the country and abroad, sparking a wave of shares, reels, and fan tributes on social media.
Helmed by visionary film director Adiz Imran, the video brings a cinematic experience to the music scene. The lyrics, penned by Jayesh Khatwani, are poetic and raw, touching on themes of love, longing, and heartbreak. The musical brilliance comes from composers Ishan Suthar and Rizwan Khan, who crafted a melody that resonates deeply with listeners. Adding to its charm is the enchanting voice of Rizwan Khan, whose emotional delivery gives the song its soul.
But what truly pushed this music video into viral territory is the powerful performance by social media sensation Mohammad Hasnain, Purv Miss Kolkata, and talented actress Nafisa Khan. Their chemistry, expressions, and storytelling made the music video not just a song but a short film that moved audiences emotionally.
The real surprise was how quickly “Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” rose to fame. Within just half an hour, the song became one of the top-trending reels and stories on Instagram, with thousands of users using it as a background for their own emotional or romantic content. Fans flooded the comment sections with praise for its relatable story, the tear-jerking lyrics, and the stunning visuals.
This viral success is a testament to the power of collaboration between creative minds from different spheres—film direction, music, performance, and digital influence. It also reflects a growing trend where music videos are judged not just by their audio appeal, but their potential to connect on social platforms where users crave emotion-packed storytelling.
As it continues to gain momentum, “Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” is more than just a song—it’s a cultural moment on social media. With such a powerful start, it’s safe to say this track is on its way to becoming one of 2025’s most iconic viral hits.
