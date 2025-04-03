Brazilian Oil Production Increases By 1.1%
Of this, 2.74 million barrels per day were extracted from wells located in the pre-salt layer , accounting for 78.6% of the country's total production. Offshore fields were responsible for 97.4% of the 3.488 million barrels.
Natural gas production reached 158.76 million cubic meters per day, showing a 1.2% decrease compared to the previous month. However, when compared to February 2024, there was a 6.8% increase.Natural gas
The pre-salt layer accounted for 79.4% of the country's natural gas production (126.02 million cubic meters). Of the total gas produced in Brazil, 87.1% came from offshore fields.
The Tupi field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, was the largest producing area in February, with 760,730 barrels of oil (21.8% of the country's total production) and 38.17 million cubic meters of gas (24% of the total) per day.
The platform that led production was the FPSO Guanabara, located in the Mero field in the Santos Basin, which extracted 183,580 barrels of oil (5.3% of the country's total) and 12.03 million cubic meters of gas (7.6% of the total) per day from the pre-salt layer.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Petrobras
The post Brazilian oil production increases by 1.1% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
