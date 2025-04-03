Brazilian Oil Production Increases By 1.1%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro –reached 3.488 million barrels per day in February this year, according to data released on Tuesday (1) in Rio de Janeiro by the country's oil regulator. The result was 1.1% higher than the previous month and 1.2% higher than observed in February 2024.

Of this, 2.74 million barrels per day were extracted from wells located in the pre-salt layer , accounting for 78.6% of the country's total production. Offshore fields were responsible for 97.4% of the 3.488 million barrels.

Natural gas production reached 158.76 million cubic meters per day, showing a 1.2% decrease compared to the previous month. However, when compared to February 2024, there was a 6.8% increase.

The pre-salt layer accounted for 79.4% of the country's natural gas production (126.02 million cubic meters). Of the total gas produced in Brazil, 87.1% came from offshore fields.

The Tupi field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, was the largest producing area in February, with 760,730 barrels of oil (21.8% of the country's total production) and 38.17 million cubic meters of gas (24% of the total) per day.

The platform that led production was the FPSO Guanabara, located in the Mero field in the Santos Basin, which extracted 183,580 barrels of oil (5.3% of the country's total) and 12.03 million cubic meters of gas (7.6% of the total) per day from the pre-salt layer.

