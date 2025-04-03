Manufacturing ISM: Inflation Up, Activity Down

Tuesday's ISM Manufacturing Indicator confirmed a worrying divergence in the US economy: economic activity is down, and inflation is rising. Often, the latter follows the former, but not now. A prolonged period of such dynamics is called stagflation, and it forces the Fed to make difficult choices in its dual mandate.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment