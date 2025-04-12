403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian President Al-Sharaa reaffirms commitment to dialogue at 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa has emphasized the nation's unwavering commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for conflict resolution and the promotion of stability on both regional and global scales.
His comments were made during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which commenced on Friday in southern Turkey.
In statements released on Saturday by Syria’s official news agency SANA, President Sharaa highlighted that Syria's participation in the forum signifies “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”
He referred to the forum as a “valuable opportunity” for engaging with international leaders and officials on significant global and regional issues.
Furthermore, President Sharaa underscored the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” especially in light of ongoing Israeli incursions into Syrian territory.
The article notes that since President Al-Sharaa took office after the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria, with no reported responses from the Syrian government.
Furthermore, it has been reported that Israel has established dominance over the UN-monitored buffer zone within Syrian territory, justifying this action as essential to “secure” the occupied Golan Heights.
His comments were made during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which commenced on Friday in southern Turkey.
In statements released on Saturday by Syria’s official news agency SANA, President Sharaa highlighted that Syria's participation in the forum signifies “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”
He referred to the forum as a “valuable opportunity” for engaging with international leaders and officials on significant global and regional issues.
Furthermore, President Sharaa underscored the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” especially in light of ongoing Israeli incursions into Syrian territory.
The article notes that since President Al-Sharaa took office after the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria, with no reported responses from the Syrian government.
Furthermore, it has been reported that Israel has established dominance over the UN-monitored buffer zone within Syrian territory, justifying this action as essential to “secure” the occupied Golan Heights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment