Anupam Kher Offers Prayers At The Siddhivinayak Temple On Hanuman Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Providing the netizens a glimpse into his religious visit, Anupam wrote on IG, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav! Today specially visited Siddhivinayak temple and prayed to Ganapati Bappa and Bajrang Bali! Worshipped for all of you too!"

The veteran actor also sought blessing from Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman for his upcoming directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great". He added, "And offered my film #TanviTheGreat at the feet of the Lord! We have completed our work with great faith and hard work. Now Ganapati ji and Hanuman ji will bless us! Hail Lord Ganesh! Hail Bajrang Bali! #HanumanJayanti."

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has come on board as co-producers of "Tanvi The Great".

Shedding light on the collaboration, Anupam said, "Tanvi The Great is a labor of love, crafted with the finest talent in cinema. Having NFDC as a co-producer strengthens our journey in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide."

According to the sources, the film is inspired by a special child in the septuagenarian's extended family.

“The girl is as gritty as Tanvi, the lead character in the film. Tanvi in the film, despite being a special child, wants to unfurl the tricolour on the mountain peaks and join the Indian army to serve the nation. Anupam who plays her grandfather helps her through this journey of resilience,” the source revealed.

Refreshing your memory, the project marks Anupam's second directorial venture after the 2002 drama“Om Jai Jagdish”, starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, known for his work in SS Rajamouli's "RRR" has provided the music for "Tanvi The Great", along with Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

The technical crew of the drama further includes National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh.