403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian fan killed in Brazil stabbing following football match
(MENAFN) A devastating event unfolded in Porto Alegre, Brazil, early Friday morning when a Colombian football supporter was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation. This incident took place just hours after a match between Brazil's Internacional and Colombia's Atletico Nacional.
The victim has been identified as Alejandro Lopera Zuluaga, who died from his injuries after being attacked during a confrontation involving Atletico Nacional fans who had traveled to Brazil for the event.
"The victim was found lifeless when he was taken to a hospital," stated Raissa Araujo, head of the Homicide Police Station in Rio Grande do Sul. She confirmed that all individuals involved in the incident were of Colombian nationality.
According to reports, the individual who inflicted the fatal wound on Lopera was also assaulted by other fans and is currently receiving medical care at a nearby emergency hospital.
The victim has been identified as Alejandro Lopera Zuluaga, who died from his injuries after being attacked during a confrontation involving Atletico Nacional fans who had traveled to Brazil for the event.
"The victim was found lifeless when he was taken to a hospital," stated Raissa Araujo, head of the Homicide Police Station in Rio Grande do Sul. She confirmed that all individuals involved in the incident were of Colombian nationality.
According to reports, the individual who inflicted the fatal wound on Lopera was also assaulted by other fans and is currently receiving medical care at a nearby emergency hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment