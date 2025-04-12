403
IGA Istanbul Airport maintains title of world's most family-friendly since 2020
(MENAFN) IGA Istanbul Airport has once again been awarded the title of World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport by the renowned air transport rating agency, Skytrax.
This marks the fifth consecutive year, since 2020, that the airport has received this prestigious recognition. A post shared on X on Friday indicted that this achievement further solidifies its position among distinguished 5-star airports.
IGA Istanbul Airport is widely recognized for its commitment to family comfort and convenience, offering amenities such as stroller-friendly areas, dedicated play zones for children, and a comprehensive array of family-oriented services.
In a statement, the airport said, "Because at iGA Istanbul Airport, family always comes first."
The airport expressed its appreciation to its team and the families who choose to travel through its facilities, reiterating its dedication to providing care and comfort for passengers of all ages.
