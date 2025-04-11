See Your Favorite Disney Jr. Friends This June At Etihad Arena, Yas Island In 'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) For generations, Disney has played a significant role in childhood experiences. Now, some of the most beloved characters from Disney Jr. are bringing their magic to the stage in an exciting live show! For a limited time, from, families will have the opportunity to experience an incredible performance full of music, friendship and fun at the

Each character brings something special to the stage-from curiosity to teamwork and kindness - making them not only fun to watch but also inspiring for young audiences.

With their iconic charm and timeless appeal, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the heart of“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!” Expect dancing, laughter and a touch of Clubhouse magic every time they appear on stage.

Ariel brings more than just a splash of ocean sparkle - she brings courage. Her story shows kids the power of following their dreams. In the show, Ariel lights up the stage with her hopeful spirit and catchy songs.

Don't let their cuteness fool you, these SuperKitties are on a mission! With“pawsitive” attitudes and big hearts, Ginny and Bitsy show little ones how to stand up for others, use their smarts, and face challenges with confidence.

Team Spidey may have superpowers, but it's their teamwork and quick thinking that make them truly heroic. These young Super Heroes are role models for preschoolers who are figuring out how to navigate friendship, responsibility and doing what's right.

Bingo and Rolly may be small pups, but their big hearts, boundless curiosity, and can-do spirit lead them on exciting missions. Whether they're lending a paw to a friend or embarking on global adventures, these energetic pups demonstrate the importance of teamwork, kindness and problem-solving.

Immersive music and interactive storytelling

Life-sized characters and colorful, dynamic stage design

The energy of a live audience

An unforgettable first-time theater experience for many children

From laughter with Mickey Mouse to dancing with“Disney Jr.'s Ariel” and seeing teamwork in action from Team Spidey and the SuperKitties,“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!” isn't just a show - it's a celebration of childhood wonder, with characters and stories that help shape the hearts and minds of a new generation.

Secure your spots at etihadarena and platinumlist to experience this limited-run engagement with your children. With ticket prices starting from AED95, catch“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!” before it heads out of town.