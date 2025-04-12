Indian Startup Ecosystem Raises Over $180 Mn This Week

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The domestic startup ecosystem continued the funding momentum this week, with raising more than $180 million by 24 new-age companies.

The fintech sector remained the most funded sector. This week saw six growth-stage and 13 early-stage deals.

Among the biggest growth-stage deals, digital payment technology company Juspay secured $60 million in its Series D round led by Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing investors Softbank and Accel.

Another digital payment company Easebuzz raised $30 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Homegrown wearables brand Noise secured $20 million in funding from US-based audio equipment giant Bose Corporation, marking its second investment round and reaffirming investor confidence despite a sluggish market.

Among early-stage deals, cross-border logistics startup Xindus led with $10 million Series A round.

The average funding in the last eight weeks stood at nearly $246.87 million with 24 deals per week.

Meanwhile, Urban Company board approved Rs 528 crore primary fundraise via IPO and wearable brand boAt filed draft red herring prospectus with SEBI via confidential route.

The country was at the third position globally in terms of funding raised for the fintech sector in Q1 2025, following the US and the UK.

Late-stage funding witnessed a 47 per cent increase to $227 million in January-March period, compared to $154 million raised in Q4 2024, said the report by Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform.

The first quarter of this year witnessed a total funding of $366 million. March was the most funded month of the quarter, with $187 million raised, accounting for 51 per cent of the total funds.

The January-March quarter witnessed 10 acquisitions, reflecting a 67 per cent and 100 per cent increase compared to that of 6 and 5 acquisitions in Q1 2024 and Q4 2024, respectively. Bengaluru emerged as the leader in total fintech funding raised during Q1, followed closely by Gurugram and Mumbai.