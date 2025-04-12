Myanmar: Four More Indian Nationals Released From Myawaddy Cyber-Scam Networks

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 12 (IANS) Four more Indian nationals trapped in cyber-scam networks in the Myawaddy region of the Myanmar-Thailand border were released and brought from Hpa-An to Yangon by the Myanmar authorities, the Embassy of India Yangon revealed on Saturday.

The four individuals have been handed over to the Indian officials and, following the consular process and exit permit, will be repatriated to India soon.

On Thursday, 32 Indian nationals - all victims of Myawaddy scam compounds - were repatriated through Mae Sot in the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

The Indian Embassy in Yangon, meanwhile, has re-emphasised its advice against such job offers and cautioned that entry or exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions.

"The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various South East Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Last month, the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals by an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

"The Government of India wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets. Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA reiterated.

Earlier this month, during his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar–Thailand border.

Both sides had agreed on the need to cooperate in addressing insurgent activities, transnational crimes and human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.