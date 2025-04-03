Thailand's Central Malls Launch A Season Of Wonder

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Central Pattana plc, Thailand's leading retail and real estate developer, the operator of Central shopping centers nationwide, is investing 600 million baht to launch Summer Invitation 2025. Running from 1 March to 5 May 2025, the campaign transforms Central malls into vibrant summer destinations, reinforcing Thailand's recognition as Destination of the Year 2025.

In collaboration with Peanuts Worldwide, the campaign brings Snoopy and the PeanutsTM gang to Thailand to celebrate Central Pattana's 45th anniversary. A highlight of the celebration is centralwOrld x BEEBS PENTHOUSE, a partnership with acclaimed Thai artist Beebs Penthouse, bringing Summer Wonder Island to life at centralwOrld, Bangkok's largest lifestyle shopping and dining destination.

Under the theme Sun Fun Fest, Central Pattana welcomes international visitors to join the festivities at:



Central Pattaya – The Global Landmark Beachfront Shopping Destination

Central Marina Outlet – The First Day-To-Night Lifestyle Outlet in Thailand

Central Samui – The Global Landmark Beachfront Shopping Destination Central Phuket – The Luxury Landmark Lifestyle of Phuket

Campaign Highlights:

World-Class Summer Installations

The nationwide campaign features vibrant installations and themed zones with PeanutsTM characters, creating a unique, family-friendly atmosphere.

Summer Wonder Island at centralwOrld

Artist Beebs Penthouse transforms centralwOrld into an imaginative pop-art island, with large-scale art installations including The Giant Springboards, Beach Side Wonder, The Red Pineapple Glasses, Summer Arena, Dive into the Pool, and Surfin' Sweet Summer.

Summer Fashion Collections

Over 20 global and local fashion brands unveil exclusive summer collections. Participating labels include CASETiFY, PUMA, ROYAL IVY REGATTA, BIRKENSTOCK, MLB, CROCS, UNIQLO, TOMMY HILFIGER, COACH, SANDRO, and GUESS.

Summer Dining Experiences

A curated selection of popular restaurants introduces limited-edition summer menus, including Nara, Co-Limited, Kiew Kai Ka, Camin Cuisine & Cafe, Yole, Luscious, Yenly Yours, Make Me Mango, Karun, and Blendies.

Songkran 2025: A Global Invitation to Thai Festivity

Central Pattana continues its mission to spotlight Songkran as a global cultural celebration. From 11 to 16 April 2025, major Songkran events will be held at Central Pattaya, Central Marina, Central Phuket, and Central Samui.

CentralwOrld will host The Greatest Songkran Entertainment from 9 to 20 April, featuring music and performances. Highlights include the FWD Music Festival (18–20 April) and Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival (12–14 April), blending traditional Thai music with modern rhythms. Performers include legendary Thai rapper Joey Boy and other leading artists.

Festive and Experiential Tourism Highlights



Samui Neon Run at Central Samui

Summer Fashion Show and Summer Sport Fashion x Vogue at centralwOrld Bangkok

Travel Fair 2025 at Central Phuket Taste of Samui: Michelin-starred chef experiences at Central Samui

Exclusive Offers for International Travellers

From 15 March to 5 May 2025, international tourists shopping at Central shopping centers can register for The 1 Tourist membership to receive a complimentary Welcome Package with up to 40 percent discounts. Additionally, those who spend 6,000 THB (or 5,000 THB for Klook users) will receive a complimentary Good Goods Tote Bag valued at 720 THB.

Terms and conditions apply.

