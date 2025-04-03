Stray Dogs Deface Joggers Park In Srinagar's Raj Bagh

The park, known for its lush lawns and well-maintained walking tracks, now presents a sorry picture with deep pits dug by dogs, damaged flower beds, and an overall neglected appearance. The presence of a watchman's quarter inside the park has done little to prevent the deterioration, as there seems to be no vigil over the park.

“Instead of jogging, we now have to keep an eye out for aggressive dogs and avoid the uneven ground ruined by them. The authorities have simply abandoned the park,” a regular visitor told the news agency Kashmir News Trust.

Local residents and fitness enthusiasts have expressed frustration over the Floriculture Department's indifference, alleging that no concrete steps have been taken to safeguard the park from stray animals.“This place was meant to be a haven for nature lovers and morning walkers, but it's turning into a dog shelter,” said another visitor.

With no intervention from the concerned department, the situation continues to worsen, leaving citizens questioning whether the upkeep of public spaces is even on the administration's agenda. Visitors urged immediate action to restore the park's lost charm and ensure a safe environment for everyone. (KNT)

