LG Launches Commercial Robotic Vacuum Cleaner For Hotels

April 3, 2025 by David Edwards

LG Electronics USA has introduced a commercial-grade autonomous vacuum cleaning device, developed in collaboration with the Marriott Design Lab, which advances hospitality industry innovation.

The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is available now to the hospitality industry following implementation pilots at Marriott International properties.

Michael Kosla, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA, says:“This is a prime example of how our collaboration with the Marriott Design Lab is advancing innovation for the entire industry.

“The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a robust, user-friendly vacuum cleaning solution that hotel associates can operate, providing the best possible automated vacuum cleaning of floors in corridors and meeting spaces.

“With demand increasing for commercial robotic vacuum cleaners and other innovations, we look forward to working with the Marriott Design Lab to bring a whole range of innovations to market.”

With a powerful suction performance, the LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is designed to meet the demands of commercial environments such as hotels and resorts.

It was designed for cleaning floors of corridors and meeting spaces with exceptional edging performance. It's an ideal solution for cleaning expansive areas like banquet spaces and guestroom corridors overnight, minimizing guest disruption.

Equipped with LiDAR and Vision Fusion SLAM sensor technology to measure distance with precision, even in difficult-to-navigate environments, this robot provides efficient cleaning based on a custom map tailored to each hotel.

Its 3-liter capacity dustbin handles larger debris, such as paper scraps, using two cleaning methods: suction and sweeping.

The robot comes with a multi-language mobile application and a cloud-based management platform to allow real-time access to cleaning progress, battery level, location, and other data points allowing hotel operators to efficiently manage multiple units within a building simultaneously.

It also generates statistical data based on cleaning history, offering enhanced operational insights.

Robert Guidice, chief global operations officer for Marriott International, says:“The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is the result of collaboration between Marriott Design Lab and LG as we leverage a shared dedication to reimagining hospitality operations.

“By working together to develop and test new technologies and solutions, we aim to help hospitality associates work smarter and deliver innovations to market that will benefit the entire hospitality industry.”

The Marriott Design Lab serves as a research and development hub working at the leading edge of design and innovation.

It provides a proving ground for technology products and services that can be integrated into daily hotel operations to save energy, increase operational efficiency, and encourage customer loyalty through enhanced experiences.

This alliance builds on LG's long history as an approved Marriott International vendor and leading provider of hotel televisions to Marriott properties across various brands.

This alliance paves the way for developing early-stage innovations that can help hotels optimize operations and meet the high expectations of modern travelers.