Ellerton & Co. Expands Into The Philippines

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Public relations agency Ellerton & Co. has officially expanded into the Philippines with the appointments of Gab Abeleda (pictured right) as regional director, and Ariana Ubina (pictured left) as regional senior account manager.“Our decision to invest in the Philippines reflects the rising strategic importance of the market, not just as a standalone story, but as a key part of a broader regional evolution," said Oliver Ellerton, director at Ellerton & Co in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media."We're seeing more global firms from the U.S., Japan, and India prioritise the Philippines in their growth plans, across sectors like tech, finance, and investment. At the same time, ambitious Filipino brands are expanding regionally and looking for advisory partners who understand Southeast Asia inside and out. Our high-touch counsel, led by senior consultants and supported by teams in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and beyond, allows us to support clients both entering and expanding beyond the market. We're also seeing local communications leaders like Abeleda and Ubina take on wider remits, and providing more strategic, integrated PR support. The energy is palpable, and we're here to help shape and scale it.”In its initial phase, Abeleda and Ubina will help Ellerton & Co.'s roster of global clients to support their market expansion efforts in the Philippines. The agency has been working with several clients over the past ten years, expanding its efforts beyond metro Manila into emerging business and technology hubs such as Cebu, Davao City and Cagayan de Oro.The agency also works with hero brands within the Philippines, supporting global investor positioning, business expansion, talent acquisition efforts, as well as providing strategic counsel and crisis support.Abeleda brings over a decade of strategic communications experience from leading global PR and integrated firms, most recently serving as vice president at FleishmanHillard Philippines. In this role, he led communication and marketing strategies for top multinational brands, including Canva, Abbott, Unilever, and Lazada. His expertise in aligning business objectives with actionable insights will be key to driving the agency's growth and ensuring client success across Southeast Asia.

“It's an exciting time to join Ellerton & Co., and I'm thrilled to work alongside such a diverse and talented regional team,” said Abeleda.“I look forward to leveraging our deep market insights to help brands in the Philippines and across greater Southeast Asia achieve their business objectives through impactful communication strategies and build lasting connections with their audiences.”

With eight years of experience crafting narratives for industries such as banking, insurance, and cybersecurity, Ubina has led local and regional media campaigns with fast-growing PR firms. She has successfully managed public relations initiatives for some of the world's leading tech companies, including LinkedIn, SES, and Palo Alto Networks, and has directed impactful social media campaigns for prominent brands such as BPI and Unilever.





“We are glad to welcome Abeleda and Ubina as we expand our presence in the Philippines, a dynamic market that is central to Southeast Asia's economic growth,” said Ellerton.“With their leadership, we are well-positioned to deliver impactful storytelling and strategic counsel not only in Metro Manila but also in emerging innovation hubs such as Cebu, Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro. Their deep expertise in strategic communications and track record of success in multi-channel engagement make them invaluable assets to our growing regional team.”





Headquartered in Singapore, Ellerton & Co. now officially operates in four direct markets: Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore, with consultants in Thailand, India and Hong Kong.



The agency also collaborates with strategic partners in geographies such as China, the U.S., ANZ and Europe. In addition to traditional public relations services, Ellerton & Co. offers social media management, branding and design capabilities, and investor relations to brands throughout Southeast Asia.