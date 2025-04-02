EDGE Group Strengthens Partnership With CENSIPAM

EDGE entities KATIM, BEACON RED and SIATT are working together to provide Advanced Secure Communications System for the Brazilian Ministry of Defence's Agency

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a new agreement with the Management and Operational Centre of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), an agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence dedicated to the management and protection of the Legal Amazon and Blue Amazon.

This agreement reaffirms EDGE and CENSIPAM's commitment to continue working together. Last year, during the Mostra BID Exhibition in Brasília, CENSIPAM and SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50 percent stake, signed a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of an ultra-secure communications system.

The customized system, designed by EDGE, integrates EDGE's KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone and encrypted gateways 9001R Model devices, SIATT's SATCOM link and command and control software, and radios from the Brazilian Military Material Industry (IMBEL).

With this new combined solution, EDGE will offer significant advantages for customers in Brazil and Latin America, providing reliable and highly secure communication in challenging and remote operational environments.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.