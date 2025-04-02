BLUETTI Partners With Leave No Trace To Power Sustainable Outdoor Adventures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "More than ever, our mission is crucial: to support responsible nature exploration through clean energy solutions that minimize our environmental footprint," stated James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. "Our alliance with Leave No Trace is born from a deep resonance with their core principles of sustainability. Through, we're taking tangible steps to care for our planet, working alongside Leave No Trace to minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife, and more."

"At Leave No Trace, our mission is to educate and inspire communities to protect the outdoors. As our teams travel from place to place sharing these vital practices, staying powered up is essential." says Leave No Trace Executive Director, Dana Watts. "Partnering with BLUETTI ensures that we can continue delivering impactful education while minimizing our footprint, no matter where our journey takes us. We're proud to partner with a company that shares our commitment to responsible and sustainable outdoor practices."

Powering Leave No Trace Traveling Teams with Clean Energy

Since 1999, Leave No Trace's Training and Educational Team has transformed trails, campsites, and public lands into interactive outdoor classrooms, engaging thousands of hikers, campers, and environmental advocates across the U.S.

This year, the team continues its mission to educate and inspire outdoor enthusiasts. To enhance their fieldwork, traveling educators are utilizing the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 solar generator as a vivid example of responsible energy use in nature.

Operating at a whisper-quite 16dB, the Elite 200 V2 significantly reduces noise pollution compared to traditional generators that emit around 60dB. This low-noise solar generator ensures minimal disturbance to wildlife and fellow adventurers, making it ideal for camping and other outdoor activities. Additionally, the solar generator provides a clean, , smoke-free alternative to gas generators, allowing team members to power coffee makers and cooking equipment while reducing wildfire risks in the upcoming wildfire season. To further reduce carbon footprint, team members will install Charger 1 Alternator Charger to capture excess power from their car's alternator for fast recharging. Along with the 200W Portable Solar Panel , they can recharge their power stations using the sunlight, ensuring smooth travels across the United States.

Making Clean Energy the New Trail Marker

Charge clean, leave no trace. As outdoor life increasingly relies on energy solutions, these two green pioneers are on a shared journey, redefining sustainable energy use for nature exploration. BLUETTI is furthering sustainable energy practices outdoors while expanding the reach of Leave No Trace principles, jointly exploring effective energy practices to preserve the purity of natural landscapes and a healthier planet.

About BLUETTI

From product design to corporate social responsibility, BLUETTI is a committed advocate for sustainability embodying ESG initiatives. Through projects like LAAF (Light An African Family), BLUETTI is helping communities in Africa access affordable, sustainable energy, empowering families who need it most. This blend of craftsmanship, reliability, and a focus on real-world needs is what makes BLUETTI trusted in over 110 countries and regions.

For more information, visit BLUETTI at , or follow BLUETTI Facebook / BLUETTI X .

About Leave No Trace

Leave No Trace is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing Leave No Trace programs, education, training and outreach in all 50 states and more than 100 countries around the globe. Utilizing the power of science, education for all and stewardship to support and protect nature, Leave No Trace is on a mission to ensure a sustainable future for the outdoors. Learn more at: .

Media Contact

Ellen Lee

BLUETTI PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC