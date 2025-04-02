All Aces Promotional Staffing - Event Staffing & Management Firm Of The Year 2024 By Acquisition International

All Aces Promotional Staffing is a trusted partner for stress-free event staffing.

All Aces Promotional Staffing has been recognized as the Event Staffing & Management Firm of the Year 2024 as part of Acquisition International's Global Excellence Awards.

All Aces Promotional Staffing is the Event Staffing & Management Firm of the Year 2024 as part of Acquisition International's Global Excellence Awards.

- Lauren Raimondi, Owner and CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Aces Promotional Staffing is proud to announce its recognition as the Event Staffing & Management Firm of the Year 2024 as part of Acquisition International's Global Excellence Awards. This esteemed award highlights the company's dedication to providing outstanding event staffing and management services nationwide.​Acquisition International, a flagship brand of AI Global Media, established the Global Excellence Awards to honor organizations demonstrating innovation and excellence across various sectors. Recipients are selected through a rigorous merit-based evaluation, focusing on significant achievements and a commitment to driving positive change within their industries.​"We are honored to receive this recognition from Acquisition International," said Lauren Raimondi, Owner/CEO at All Aces Promotional Staffing. "This award reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for connecting brands with consumers through exceptional event staff and experiences!"​All Aces Promotional Staffing offers a wide range of services , including the provision of professional brand ambassadors, production assistants, conference staff, and event coordinators. By tailoring staffing solutions to each client's unique needs, All Aces Promotional Staffing ensures seamless event execution and meaningful audience engagement in cities across the USA.This accolade adds to All Aces' history of industry recognition, including being featured in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and receiving the Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction Diamond Award for five consecutive years.​For more information about All Aces Promotional Staffing and their award-winning services, please visit acespromo.About All Aces Promotional StaffingFounded in 2007, All Aces Promotional Staffing is a premier event staffing agency dedicated to connecting brands with consumers through impactful experiences. With a focus on quality, reliability, and personalized service, All Aces has become a trusted partner for large events and experiential marketing programs nationwide.​About Acquisition InternationalAcquisition International is a monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing readers up-to-date news, comment, and analysis. Its Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor the most respected companies and individuals in their respective industries.

Lauren Raimondi

All Aces Promotional Staffing

6468291602

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.