Non-Muslims In Waqf Boards Only For Admin: Amit Shah

Making an intervention in Lok Sabha during a debate on the Waqf amendment bill, he also said that non-Muslims in Waqf council and boards are meant purely for ensuring administration of properties in accordance with stated aims.

He underlined that Waqf is a type of charitable institution where a person donates his property for social, religious or public welfare purposes, without the right to take it back.

Shah said the word 'donation' has special importance because donation can be done only of that thing which is our own property. No one can donate government property, he asserted.

Addressing the House, Shah said vote bank is being created by intimidating minorities and confusion is being spread in the country by creating an atmosphere of fear among the minorities.

There was no provision earlier to include any non-Muslim person among those who run religious institutions, nor is the NDA government going to do so, he said.

“To those who give big speeches that the right to equality has ended or there will be discrimination between two religions or the religious rights of Muslims will be interfered with, I want to tell them that nothing like this is going to happen,” the senior BJP leader underlined.

He also said the Waqf law was made 'extreme' in 2013 for appeasement ahead of parliamentary polls and if the law was not tweaked then, the present bill might not have been needed to happen.

“Our principle is clear, we won't bring any law for vote bank, it's for justice. We brought 33% reservation for women in Parliament. We brought provisions to provide housing, electricity, water and health insurance to the poor. We got over one crore suggestions from people, and we brought provisions after that. A member said this is misleading because in the 2013 bill, there was a provision to appeal to the court. It's not true, there was no provision. There's a provision to show the Constitution, Mr Speaker, you tell me how there can be a provision where you can't appeal in the court,” Shah said.

“A member even said the minority won't even accept it. Who are you trying to scare? It's the Parliament's law, everyone will follow and accept it. The country's law has to be accepted by all,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now