403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Min. Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday Israeli occupation's national security minister storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated its denouncement of the occupation's recurring violations of the sanctity of the Mosque.
Saudi Arabia also condemns the targeting of an UNRWA-affiliated shelter in Jabalia camp, read the statement.
The statement also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's rejection of altering Al-Aqsa's legal and historical status quo, and called for protecting UN bodies and their employees.
It urged the international community to put an end to the occupation's war that invalidates all humanitarian principle and laws, as well as hold occupation authorities accountable for the atrocities they have committed.
Saudi Arabia indicated that the failure of the international community in addressing these dangerous violations undermines attempts of achieving peace and disrupts credibility and legitimacy of the international law, which reflects negatively on regional and international security and stability. (end)
kns
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated its denouncement of the occupation's recurring violations of the sanctity of the Mosque.
Saudi Arabia also condemns the targeting of an UNRWA-affiliated shelter in Jabalia camp, read the statement.
The statement also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's rejection of altering Al-Aqsa's legal and historical status quo, and called for protecting UN bodies and their employees.
It urged the international community to put an end to the occupation's war that invalidates all humanitarian principle and laws, as well as hold occupation authorities accountable for the atrocities they have committed.
Saudi Arabia indicated that the failure of the international community in addressing these dangerous violations undermines attempts of achieving peace and disrupts credibility and legitimacy of the international law, which reflects negatively on regional and international security and stability. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment