ALM KIA South Expands Its Inventory Of EV Vehicles In 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The showroom at ALM Kia South just got a whole lot greener. The dealership has dramatically expanded its electric vehicle lineup, adding the cutting-edge 2025 Kia EV6 and EV9 models to its Union City location.

Located at 4310 Jonesboro Road, this ALM Automotive Group standout has beefed up its battery-powered options to meet skyrocketing demand for eco-friendly rides across metro Atlanta. The strategic move positions ALM Kia South as a go-to spot for drivers looking to ditch the gas pump.

"The EV revolution isn't some far-off dream – it's happening right now on our lot," remarked the General Manager. "By stocking Kia's groundbreaking EV6 and EV9 models, we're giving Georgia drivers a front-row seat to automotive innovation without the typical compromises early adopters usually face."

The refreshed 2025 EV6 packs serious range improvements, now traveling up to 319 miles between charges thanks to its beefier 84 kWh battery. This sleek crossover marries head-turning aesthetics with practical features – twin digital displays, wireless phone connectivity, and a suite of electronic co-pilots to keep you safe. Most impressively, it can gulp down electrons at blistering speeds, jumping from nearly empty to 80% charged in under 18 minutes at high-powered DC stations.

Need to haul the whole crew? The 2025 EV9 – which just nabbed Edmunds' Top Rated Electric SUV crown for the second straight year – offers three-row seating for up to seven passengers. Buyers can choose between a 76.1 kWh battery with 230 miles of range or step up to the 99.8 kWh pack that stretches to 304 miles between plug-ins. With DC fast-charging capabilities and muscle enough to tow 5,000 pounds, it handles everything from daily carpools to weekend getaways without breaking a sweat.

Both models now come equipped with the North American Charging Standard port, expanding the charging network and making roadtrips less stressful.

"These aren't just great EVs – they're fantastic vehicles, period," explained the Sales Director. "From impressive range numbers and lightning-fast charging to spacious cabins packed with tech, they deliver exactly what today's drivers want without the typical EV compromises."

The dealership has assembled a dedicated EV support team to guide buyers through tax incentives, home charging setups, and the nuts and bolts of electric ownership. Their service bay technicians have completed specialized training on Kia's electric models, ensuring owners receive expert maintenance throughout their vehicle's lifespan.

This electrified inventory expansion bolsters ALM Kia South's already impressive vehicle selection. With over 800 pre-owned vehicles spanning more than two dozen brands alongside their new Kia models, the dealership offers unmatched variety for shoppers throughout Fairburn, Fayetteville, Riverdale, Tyrone, Palmetto, and Peachtree City.

Hate dealership visits? ALM Kia South's digital shopping tools let you complete the entire purchase online. Georgia residents score free doorstep delivery, while out-of-state buyers can arrange nationwide shipping. The dealership even backs pre-owned purchases with a 5-Day/300-Mile Exchange Policy – if you don't love it, bring it back.

ALM Kia South welcomes visitors Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For EV6 and EV9 test drives, call (678) 403-6127.

About ALM Kia South

ALM Kia South serves drivers throughout Union City and the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, including Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Fort Valley, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Riverdale, Tyrone, Palmetto, and Peachtree City. Located at 4310 Jonesboro Road in Union City, Georgia, the dealership offers a selection of new Kia vehicles, including the latest electric models, as well as quality pre-owned vehicles from various manufacturers. For more information, call (678) 403-6127.

