GTF Advantage Engine Achieved FAA Type Certification

TOKYO, Apr 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The "GTF Advantage" engine which Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Aero Engines, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, participates in its development as a member of Japanese Aero Engines Corporation (JAEC) has achieved the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification for the Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Development of the GTF Advantage engine was carried out through the international joint venture International Aero Engines (IAE) which was established by Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines and JAEC, with MHIAEL responsible for the manufacturing of the combustion module and the engine maintenance.

The GTF Advantage engine will enable higher payload capacity and extended range through delivery of additional take-off thrust and reduces CO2 emissions through improved fuel efficiency, the engine will have improved durability and extended time on wing which is made available through fully redesigned life-limited-parts and technology enhancements throughout the entire gas-pass performs critical role in delivering such capabilities through its responsibility for the combustor module which belongs to the high-temperature section of the engine.

Delivery of the A320neo family aircraft equipped with the GTF Advantage is scheduled to begin later this year.

MHIAEL is committed to continue working to improve technological capabilities and reliability in the development, manufacturing, and after-sales service of aircraft engines, as well as to expand production capacity, thereby contributing to the development of the Japanese aircraft industry and achieving carbon neutrality in the air.

About MHIAEL:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL) is one of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) group companies established to strengthen its aircraft engine business to address the significantly growing commercial aviation demands. MHIAEL was established on October 1, 2014 participates in the wide-body and narrow-body engine programs with major engine OEMs such as Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney and GE Aerospace under multiple contractual arrangements including but not limited to Risk & Revenue Sharing Partnerships and joint ventures is also engaged in the engine maintenance, repair and overhaul business for both domestic and international airlines. Its services include engine maintenance and parts repairs for the V2500 and PW1100G-JM engines, which power Airbus's best-selling aircraft A320 and A320neo series. MHIAEL is committed to contributing to safe and comfortable air travel for its customers.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

