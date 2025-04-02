403
Pentagon Deploys Additional Warplanes To Middle East
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has deployed additional warplanes to bolster its naval assets in the Middle East, as airstrikes in Yemen continue.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the deployment of extra combat aircraft to reinforce the Pentagon's maritime presence in the region, according to a report by Alhurra.
Following exercises in the Indo-Pacific, the USS Carl Vinson will arrive in US Central Command's (CENTCOM) area of operations to further promote regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce, Hegseth said, referring to the command's zone covering Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Central and South Asia.
A Pentagon statement noted that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier had begun operations in the western Pacific to "maintain our combat superiority in the Indo-Pacific," adding that the defense secretary had "ordered the deployment of additional warplanes and aerial assets to enhance our defensive air support capabilities."
The Pentagon emphasized that "the United States and its partners remain committed to regional security within CENTCOM's area of responsibility and are prepared to respond to any actor seeking to expand or escalate conflict in the region."
Since October 2023, Yemen's Houthis have launched missiles and drones at Israel and vessels in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Gaza amid Israel's devastating war. In response, the US has conducted airstrikes against Houthi targets since March 15.
The Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade routes, prompting the US military to carry out a costly campaign to intercept missiles.
