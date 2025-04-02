Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25,000 Tourists Visit Panjsher During Eid Festival

2025-04-02 01:34:46
CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): As many as 25,000 domestic tourists have visited central Panjsher province during the three days of Eid
    Fitr, an official said on Wednesday.

    Information and Culture Director Nasrullah Malikzada told Pajhwok Afghan News efforts were underway to enhance hospitality and services for tourists.

    He highlighted Panjsher's pristine natural beauty, gushing rivers, refreshing climatic conditions and breathtaking landscapes attracted thousands of domestic tourists every year.

    Meanwhile, Governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim noted under his directive, security committees and the Vice and Virtue Department had been mobilised to promote tourism and designate suitable recreational spots for visitors during the Eid holidays.

    Irfan, a tourist from Logar province, shared his experience:“I visit Panjsher several times a year along with friends. The serene river, towering mountains, fresh air and people's hospitality keep bringing us back.”

    Similarly, Qudratullah, a visitor from Kandahar, praised Panjsher's security and said its refreshing climate prompted him to travel there with friends.

