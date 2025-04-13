Ukrainian Forces Destroy 1,644 Russian Artillery Systems In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In March, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed or disabled 1,644 Russian artillery systems-the highest monthly total since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces targeted 17% of all artillery systems of the Russian army that were disabled in March.

The operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment are credited with destroying 282 howitzers and guns.

Also in March, the regiment's pilots targeted two tanks, three armored vehicles and 44 cars.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Nemesis regiment destroyed 100 tanks over the year.

Photo is illustrative