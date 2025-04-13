GDA Asks Schools To Avoid Visiting Gulmarg On Weekends

According to the circular, a copy of which lies Kashmir Observer, the tourist rush has caused traffic congestion and raised safety concerns, particularly on weekends.

In view of this, schools have been asked not to plan educational tours, excursions, or picnics to Gulmarg on these days until further notice.

The circular also makes it mandatory for schools to seek prior permission at least five working days in advance. The request must be approved by the Head of the Institution or Department and submitted to the GDA via email ([email protected] ).

The application must include the date of visit, number of students, details of staff in charge, transporter details, and an emergency contact number to facilitate coordination with local authorities.

The school management is also required to ensure proper parking of vehicles and maintain cleanliness in the area before and after the visit.

Use of plastic or disposable items during the visit has been prohibited. It also warned that any violation of the advisory will invite action .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now