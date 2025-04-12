QFA Partakes In 35Th AFC Congress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) participated in the 35th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress on Saturday.



HE QFA President, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain and QFA Secretary-General, Mansoor Al Ansari attended the meeting, which was held in the home of Asian football in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.



The Congress approved the AFC's budget for 2025 and 2026, ratified the audited financial statements for 2024 and the auditors' report, as well as conducted a thorough review of education, development, technical and refereeing programs.



It also endorsed the AFC's activity report for the period preceding the meeting, reviewed committee and panel reports, and voted on proposed amendments to the AFC Statutes, regulatory bylaws, and internal regulations. (QNA)

