NATO Secretary General And Canadian PM Discuss Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed further support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

“The leaders discussed issues of shared interest, including strengthening Euro-Atlantic security, continuing to support Ukraine in its self-defence, bolstering military readiness and burden-sharing,” the statement says.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed“identifying additional opportunities to further deepen transatlantic co-operation in the defence industry and innovation”.“Prime Minister Carney underscored that NATO remains a cornerstone of transatlantic security. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the Alliance and contributing to the capabilities it requires,” the statement says.