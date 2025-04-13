NATO Secretary General And Canadian PM Discuss Support For Ukraine
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister following a phone conversation between the two leaders.
“The leaders discussed issues of shared interest, including strengthening Euro-Atlantic security, continuing to support Ukraine in its self-defence, bolstering military readiness and burden-sharing,” the statement says.Read also: NATO secretary general concerned about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons in spac
During the conversation, the parties also discussed“identifying additional opportunities to further deepen transatlantic co-operation in the defence industry and innovation”.“Prime Minister Carney underscored that NATO remains a cornerstone of transatlantic security. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the Alliance and contributing to the capabilities it requires,” the statement says.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment