Trump Questions U.S. Participation In Upcoming G20 Meeting In South Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether the American delegation will attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, Azernews reports.

The president made the remarks on the Truth Social platform, expressing concern over what he described as land seizures and violence targeting white farmers.

"How can we be expected to go to the very important G20 meeting in South Africa when the main topic of discussion is land confiscation and genocide? They are taking the land of white farmers and then killing them and their families. And the media refuses to talk about it," Trump wrote. He added that the United States has already suspended aid to South Africa, questioning the country's suitability as a host for such a global gathering.

It is worth noting that on February 7, Trump signed an executive order halting U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing alleged racial discrimination against the white population.