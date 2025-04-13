Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No Russian Warships In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov


2025-04-13 01:09:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on April 13, 2025, the Ukrainian Navy has reported that there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

This update was shared in operational information posted on the Navy's official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov," the report confirms.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy 1,644 Russian artillery systems in March

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian forces currently have three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, capable of launching a combined total of up to 26 missiles, according to the Navy's operational data.

In the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait serving the interests of the Russian Federation. Eight vessels headed towards the Black Sea, two of which were en route to the Bosphorus Strait, while two vessels sailed towards the Azov Sea, which were also bound for the Bosphorus Strait.

