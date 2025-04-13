Kashmir Railway Police Returns Bag With Rs 30,000 Cash To Owner

Srinagar- In an exemplary display of dedication and integrity, the Railway Police wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully traced the owner of an unclaimed bag and returned it along with Rs 30,000 cash.

As per a statement issued to Kashmir Observer, the incident occurred yesterday when SPO Umar of the RSB section of Railway Police Kashmir discovered an unattended bag in the last down train.

Demonstrating prompt action, SPO Umar immediately secured the bag and initiated efforts to identify its owner.

Following due procedure, potential claimants were contacted. The efforts paid off when Iftikhar Naseem contacted the Railway Police to claim the bag.

Upon verification of his identity and rightful ownership, the bag was formally handed over to Naseem by the In-Charge RSB Section in the presence of the SHO Railway Police Station Srinagar ensuring transparency and adherence to protocol.

Naseem expressed his profound gratitude to the Railway Police team .