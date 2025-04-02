Introducing The Liz 15 Suede - Tony Lama's Boot Of The Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meticulously made from premium suede, the Liz 15" Suede stands tall, offering a sleek, commanding presence. Whether styled with denim for an understated daytime look or paired with an elegant outfit for an evening out, this boot embodies versatility and timeless appeal. Available in Ash Grey, Cornflower Blue, and Emerald Green, its rich hues seamlessly complement any wardrobe, making it an essential cowgirl boot for the closet.

Blending fashion and function, the Liz 15" Suede boot is designed for all-day comfort with a medium round toe, a Western dress heel, and a cushioned insole, ensuring a flawless fit without compromising on style. A leather outsole further enhances its refined aesthetic, delivering an authentic Western experience synonymous with Tony Lama's heritage.

"Tony Lama has long been revered for its dedication to quality, craftsmanship and Western tradition," said Elizabeth Jackson, Product Designer for Tony Lama. "The Liz 15" Suede seamlessly blends elevated style with the essence of the American West, making it a standout piece in our collection."

The Liz 15" Suede is available online at TonyLama and at select retailers nationwide. Step into the season with unparalleled Western elegance-this must-have boot awaits.

About Tony Lama Boots

Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots , cowgirl boots , work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit .

Facebook: @TonyLama | Instagram: @TonyLamaBoots | Twitter: @TonyLama

SOURCE Tony Lama Boots