Hilary Roberts Releases Woman To Woman For International Women's Day, Inspired By Her Journey And Support Of Elton John

Hilary Roberts and Actress Brandy Ledford (Image: Matt Doheny)

Hilary Roberts and Sir Elton John

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American pop star Hilary Roberts is no stranger to triumphing over adversity. After overcoming addiction, surviving open-heart surgery, and facing multiple setbacks in her career, she has emerged stronger than ever-both as an artist and an advocate for change. Now, with her latest single 'Woman to Woman', released in celebration of International Women's Day, she delivers a powerful message of female unity and empowerment.

“It's a love letter to every woman who has ever lifted another up in a world that sometimes pits us against each other,” Roberts told the Daily Express.“It's about choosing unity over division, love over competition, and strength in solidarity.”

The song's music video, featuring actress and Baywatch star Brandy Ledford, visually reinforces this message, portraying women standing together, celebrating each other, and embracing their shared strength.“Hilary pours so much love into everything she does,” Ledford shared.“Being part of this music video was such an honour, not just because Hilary is a dear friend, but because her heart for lifting women up is truly inspiring.”

Now 27 years sober, Roberts has dedicated her life to helping others recover from addiction. In 2019, she founded the Red Songbird Foundation, a nonprofit that funds addiction treatment and provides therapy for trauma survivors. The foundation offers scholarships for those struggling with alcoholism and drug dependency, along with education and resources for healing unresolved childhood trauma.

Much of Roberts' charitable spirit has been shaped by her friendship with Sir Elton John, whose long-standing work in the fight against AIDS has deeply influenced her.“Elton is sober, like me-we both know the struggle,” she said.“I first met him at one of his charity events years ago, and he's one of the most generous, loving people I've ever known. His work inspires me every day.”

Elton's compassion and drive have fueled Roberts' commitment to making a difference, just as her own experiences have made her a beacon of hope for others. Having lost four record deals early in her career due to her battles with addiction, she finally broke through in 2018 with There for You, a Top Ten dance hit. She followed it up with Back to Life, a cover of Soul II Soul's R&B classic, which soared to the top of the Billboard dance chart.

Roberts' collaboration with Brandy Ledford on Woman to Woman is more than just professional-it's deeply personal.“We were actually born in the same hospital, three weeks apart,” Roberts revealed.“It's so sacred to have a friendship like the one we share. Yes, she's my big sister!”

Her journey-from childhood trauma and addiction to international chart success-has shaped Roberts into an artist who doesn't just perform, but uplifts and empowers. With Woman to Woman, she continues that mission, reminding the world that strength is found not just in personal survival, but in lifting others along the way.

