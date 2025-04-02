The 31St Edition Of The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Announces Film Lineup For 2025

Musician Neil Young in the film Coastal by Daryl Hannah

Scene in a nightclub from the feature film DJ Ahmet

SLO Film Festival 2025 Logo

With over 22 countries represented, the festival honors Jay Duplass and Daryl Hannah's Coastal is the Closing Night film

- San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Director Skye McLennan SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) has announced this year's exciting film lineup, led by the Opening Night selection of 2025 Sundance Audience Award winner DJ Ahmet, and Daryl Hannah's documentary on Neil Young's solo tour, Coastal , as the Closing Night selection.With a slate of over 100 films including narrative features, short films, documentary features, and doc shorts, the festival is known for its dedication to diversity and inclusivity, highlighting both emerging and established filmmakers from around the globe. The festival runs from Thursday, April 24 through Tuesday, April 29.Also on tap are the fest's famous Surf Nite, the popular Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, Cal Poly Short Cuts, and Music Video Showcase. Community of Skate is returning for a repeat performance after a successful launch in 2024.San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Director Skye McLennan said,“This year, we made a concerted effort to showcase a variety of stories and perspectives that bring the world to San Luis Obispo while also delivering a message of hope, joy and perseverance.”The Opening Night Reception on Thursday, April 24th kicks off the 31st edition of SLOIFF and presents an opportunity to meet special guests, filmmakers, and major contributors, along with catered bites by Luna Red and wine from Vina Robles Winery at the historic Fremont Theater.The opening night feature, DJ Ahmet, written and directed by Georgi M. Unkovski comes to SLOIFF following its debut at Sundance. DJ Ahmet introduces Ahmet, a 15-year-old boy from a remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia, who finds refuge in music while navigating his father's expectations, a conservative community, and his first taste of love.On Closing Night, the SLO Film Festival wraps up with the announcement of the Jury and Audience award winners, alongside a screening of Coastal. Coastal, invites viewers to take a journey with maverick musician Neil Young in a personal, behind-the-scenes documentary as he cruises the coast on his recent solo tour. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young's wife, Daryl Hannah, Coastal offers a glimpse behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast, as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid – from his everyday observations on the bus to his candid, wry banter with his audience.SLOIFF is presenting its Spotlight Award to Director/Writer/Actor/Producer Jay Duplass and will screen his new film The Baltimorons . The film marks Jay's return to his roots of writing and directing for the first time in 14 years. The Baltimorons tells the story of how a newly sober man's Christmas Eve dental emergency leads to an unexpected romance with his older dentist as they explore Baltimore together. It stars Michael Strassner, who co-wrote the screenplay with Duplass, Liz Larsen, and Olivia Luccardi.More feature film highlights include Magic Hour, starring Miriam Shor and Josh Stamberg; the Finnish/U.S. production The Summer Book, starring Glenn Close; the West Coast premiere of the Mexican film Corina; the U.S. premiere of the Canadian production The Players; and the post-apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres starring Danielle Deadwyler.Documentary features include Mr. Nobody Against Putin, Middletown, Speak, Sally, and Third Act – all fresh from their premieres at Sundance 2025. Porcelain War, a 2025 Oscarnominee for Best Documentary Feature, is also in the lineup, as is Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion. The documentary's subject, the legendary costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie, will be attending the Monday screening and participating in a Q & A afterwards.The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is an Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Qualifying Festival. As a result, films that win in the category of“Best Documentary Short” at SLOIFF may be qualified to enter the 98th Academy Awards(2026) making them eligible to win an Oscar. This year's eight documentary short films include the U.S. premiere of Kopala, the West Coast premiere of Tiger, and the West Coast premiere of The Wilhelm Scream.In the Narrative Short category, SLOIFF will be presenting the U.S. premiere of Don't Even Know You, the West Coast Premiere of Cherry Colored Funk, and the California premieres of Flight 182 and Palindrome.Surf Nite in SLO, the film festival's signature one-of-a-kind surfing film event, is screening three short surf films, Creatures of Habit, Making Waves: The Lakey Peterson Story, and Nø Way.Community of Skate is returning after a smashing debut in 2024. The event kicks off in the lobby of the Fremont Theater with live music followed by the screening of three films that celebrate the culture, community, and challenges of skateboarding – Skategoat, Against the Current and Chico Brenes'“7X7”.For a complete list and description of this year's films, and to purchase film festival passes, please visit:ABOUT SAN LUIS OBISPO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALCelebrating its 31st anniversary in 2025, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is a six-day annual event, showcasing creative, diverse, and impactful works from around the world in a wide variety of venues, from the city's classic art deco Fremont Theater to the SLO Film Center at the vintage Palm Theatre. Named to MovieMaker Magazine's“25 Coolest Film Festivals” list, and USA TODAY's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, the 2025 festival runs from April 24-29. SLOIFF is an Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Qualifying Festival in the category of“Best Documentary Short”. Tickets and festival passes can be purchased here.Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo with its laid-back vibe and serene natural beauty is the perfect setting for this highly regarded annual film celebration. Filmmakers rave about the warmth and engagement that is so much a part of the SLO Int'l Film Festival experience, as do the industry pros and film critics who are fast discovering the fest's thoughtful audiences and unique programming sensibility.

Ann Flower

Ann Flower Communications

+1 310-903-0319

...

Promo video for San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

