Azerbaijan Represented At Int'l Theater Week In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, located at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, has has hosted an event titled "Scenes of Friendship" for the first time at the State Academic Musical Theater named after Mukimi, Azernews reports.

The employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, as well as cultural figures and artists from Uzbekistan, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, students, local residents, and journalists attended the event, dedicated to the Azerbaijani national theater and coincided with the International Theater Day.

The Deputy Director of the State Academic Musical Theater named after Mukimi, Khayrulla Inagamov, welcomed the guests and noted that Uzbek theaters periodically stage classic Azerbaijani musical comedies and always achieve success. He underlined that performances based on works by Azerbaijani authors have always been well attended.

Khayrulla Inagamov emphasized the extensive ties with the Azerbaijani State Theater of Musical Comedy and other Azerbaijani theaters, mentioning that two years ago, they toured Baku with the comedy "Mother-in-Law" by Majid Shankhalov.

Their performances were successful and received great interest and applause from the local audience. The event titled "Scenes of Friendship" was also organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

Next, the Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, Akif Marifli, spoke and stated that March 10 is celebrated in our country as the Azerbaijan National Theater Day.

"The Azerbaijani theater was established in 1873, and over the past 152 years, it has undergone significant development. The Azerbaijani theater made an invaluable contribution to the creation and development of theatrical art throughout the East, including Uzbekistan. The emergence of theater in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan occurred precisely in March, further underscoring the closeness of our friendship and brotherhood," he said.

In his speech, Akif Marifli also touched upon the cooperation between the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Tashkent and other institutions.

"The Azerbaijani Cultural Center is actively working to popularize Azerbaijani theater in Uzbekistan. Recently, a theatrical troupe consisting of young people was formed within the Cultural Center, whose actors stage plays by Azerbaijani authors. The Azerbaijani Cultural Center has also initiated the translation of plays by classic and contemporary Azerbaijani authors into Uzbek and their presentation in theaters.

He pointed out that the cooperation with the Uzbek State Academic Musical Theater named after Mukimi would contribute to the further expansion of our ties in the field of theater and promote the development of cultural connections between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the concert, the actors of the Mukimi Theater performed scenes from the musical comedies "The Cloth Peddler" by Uzeyir Hajibayli and "Mother-in-law" by Majid Shankhalov, while the theatrical troupe of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center presented scenes from the musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One".

The aforementioned comedies featured active participation from the "Azerbaijan" dance ensemble of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, with musical compositions from these performances and dance numbers.

The concert concluded with dances and the song "We Are One Big Family," performed by the dance ensemble and actors.