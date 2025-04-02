Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Security And Compliance

WALTHAM, Mass., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR), a boutique consulting firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors® implementation, optimization, and enhancement, proudly announces the successful completion of SOC2 Type 1 examination for its proprietary WORKstream® platform. Conducted by the independent auditing firm Schellman & Company, LLC, this certification underscores EIR's unwavering commitment to security, compliance, and operational excellence.

WORKstream®, a powerful platform designed to streamline and enhance HR processes within SAP SuccessFactors, now meets the industry's highest data security and confidentiality standards. This reinforces EIR's dedication to delivering secure, high-quality solutions for its clients.

A Commitment to Security

EIR specializes in delivering tailored HCM solutions that empower HR teams to maximize their SAP SuccessFactors® investments. The SOC 2 Type 1 examination validates EIR's rigorous security controls, ensuring that client data remains protected against unauthorized access and vulnerabilities. This certification reinforces EIR's position as a trusted service provider within the HR community, delivering solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

"With over two decades of experience in HR technology, I founded EIR to provide organizations with expert guidance in implementing, optimizing, and enhancing SAP SuccessFactors across all modules," said France Lampron, President and CEO of EIR. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a testament to our ongoing dedication to security, transparency, and compliance-values that define our approach to client partnerships."

What SOC 2 Type 1 Certification Means for EIR Clients

The SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type 1 examination comprehensively reviews a company's internal controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This assessment affirms that EIR has implemented best-in-class security measures to safeguard client data. The certification explicitly covers EIR's proprietary WORKstream platform and security framework, ensuring clients benefit from a robust, reliable, and compliant solution.

By obtaining this certification, EIR further strengthens its ability to confidently support HR teams in executing complex SuccessFactors processes, knowing their data is managed within a secure, audited environment.

Trusted Partner for the HR Community

As an SAP Gold Partner with a track record of over 800 successful engagements, EIR remains dedicated to delivering precision-driven HCM solutions. The company's expertise spans implementation, optimization, and ongoing system management across all SAP SuccessFactors modules, including Employee Central, Recruiting, Onboarding, Learning, Performance & Goals, Compensation, and Succession & Development.

"SOC 2 certification for WORKstream® reinforces what EIR stands for-delivering secure, high-impact HR solutions. Our solution-first approach means WORKstream® enables our expert team to deliver real business outcomes. Clients trust us to streamline complex HR processes while ensuring security and precision; this certification proves that commitment." said France Lampron, President and CEO of EIR.

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR) is a premier provider of SAP SuccessFactors consulting services, helping organizations implement, optimize, and enhance their HCM environments. Founded in 2007 by HR technology pioneer France Lampron, EIR partners with enterprises and mid-sized businesses to deliver innovative, outcome-driven solutions that improve HR processes and elevate workforce experiences. As an SAP Gold Partner, EIR combines deep technical expertise, boutique-level service, and an unwavering commitment to security and compliance.

For more information, visit .

Media Relations:

Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

[email protected]

781-790-8068

SOURCE Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

