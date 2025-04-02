Shook Partner Joins Houston Pilots Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Pilot Board has exclusive jurisdiction over the piloting of vessels in Harris County Ports, principally the Port of Houston, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board's jurisdiction.

Houston pilots maneuver the 21,000 commercial vessels that transit the Houston Ship Channel each year. These vessels collectively generate over $800 billion in U.S. economic value, 3.2 million jobs and over 20% of Texas GDP.

Nominated by Houston Mayor John Whitmire and confirmed for appointment by the Houston City Council, Lewis will serve a two-year term. As a Commissioner, Lewis will help carry out the Pilots Board's mission to consider applications for pilot commissions, submit to the governor lists of applicants the board finds to be qualified for appointment as pilots, adopt rules and issue orders to pilots or vessels when necessary to secure efficient pilot services, and institute investigations or hearings to consider casualties, accidents, or other actions that violate this chapter among other actions within the Pilots Board's jurisdiction.

"I am deeply grateful for the confidence placed in me by our city leaders," said Lewis from his Houston office. "I am looking forward to giving back to my hometown through this Pilot Board service. This is a great honor."

A native Houstonian, Lewis is experienced as a board and c-suite advisor, problem-solver and strategist. Previously, he led the firm's Houston office as its managing partner and advises large public company clients on a range of complex and sensitive legal, financial, and reputational concerns. Lewis is also a founder and leads Shook's Corporate DEI Consulting Compliance and Disputes (CCDP) Group.

Additionally, Lewis has over two decades of experience as a financial institution board director including as audit committee chair. Dedicated to civic community engagement and economic growth in his hometown, Lewis also serves as a director on the boards of the Houston East End Chamber of Commerce and his alma mater, St. Thomas High School.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

