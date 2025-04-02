Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:44 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited : Will release its 2025 first-quarter results on April 30, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET). The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET), as well as an audio webcast. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading unchanged at $203.46.

