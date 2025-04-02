Del-Air Joins Forces With Jacksonville-Based Mcgowan's Heating & Air Conditioning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this latest acquisition, Del-Air will expand its service area into Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Flagler and St. Johns counties. This will include the cities of Atlantic Beach, St. Johns, Callahan, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs, Orange Park, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, St. Augustine and Starke.

"McGowan's is a well-established brand in the Jacksonville area, and we are excited to welcome them to our growing team at Del-Air," said Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air. "This acquisition strengthens our leadership position in the Florida HVAC market and provides us with a strong presence in the northeastern part of the state. We look forward to meeting the heating and air conditioning needs of this large and growing community."

McGowan's Heating & Air Conditioning has provided heating and air conditioning services to the Jacksonville community for nearly 50 years. The multi-generational company offers a wide variety of services, including attic insulation, commercial HVAC installation and repair, duct cleaning, indoor air quality (IAQ) upgrades and residential HVAC services. McGowan's will now operate as Del-Air.

"Becoming part of Del-Air is a great opportunity to expand our business," said Mike Regula, president of McGowan's Heating and Air Conditioning. "Their reputation and commitment to excellence will help us build upon McGowan's legacy and expand the services we provide, including plumbing and electrical repair and installation, to our customers in the Jacksonville metro area."

For more than 40 years, Del-Air has built a strong reputation as the air conditioning and heating contractor of choice for Florida homeowners, homebuilders and commercial businesses.

