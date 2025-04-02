GXO Renews Multi-Year Contract With Grupa Żywiec In Poland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Logistics leader provides production support, warehousing, shuttle service, and delivery execution for brewer's global brands, including Heineken

ESG engagement drives 70% reduction in energy use; over half a million tons of new glass saved; and 5 years accident-free on-site

WARSAW, Poland, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed a long-term partnership with Grupa Żywiec, one of the leading brewers in Poland which is part of the HEINEKEN Group. Since 2019, GXO has been optimizing logistics for the brewer at its warehouse in Elbląg, just outside Gdańsk in northern Poland.

“We are very pleased to renew our partnership with Grupa Żywiec and continue our productive and efficient operations, highly focused on our number one value, safety,” said Jean Luc–Bessade, Managing Director for Poland, Czech Republic and Romania at GXO.“Our team members at the warehouse in Elbląg are managing complex logistics operations, including efficient and cost-effective bottle sorting, which is key to our customer's success. With our continuous improvement approach, we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service and to help Grupa Żywiec optimize its logistics.”

GXO provides logistics services at Grupa Żywiec's brewery in Elbląg and at a separate 12,000-square-meter logistics center. Approximately 80 GXO team members manage a variety of supply chain solutions, including production support, warehousing, shuttle service, and delivery execution. The center is certified ISO 9001, 14001 and 2200, the highest standards of management, food safety, and environmental care. The implementation of automated pallet scanning significantly improved productivity and safety, enabling employees to focus on more value-added tasks.

Tomasz Klima, Supply Chain Director for Grupa Żywiec, said,“We are happy to renew our contract with GXO. Thanks to its expertise in the Food & Beverage sector, they have been an excellent partner in helping us quickly adapt to new economic conditions by increasing the efficiency of our logistics, productivity, improving safety and service. With GXO's help, we are constantly developing solutions to make our supply chain stronger for the future.”

GXO shares Grupa Żywiec's commitment to customers and the communities in which they operate. By implementing LED lighting and motion detectors, GXO reduced energy use in the Elbląg facility by 70%. GXO has also installed a battery charging station and developed paperless storage processes.

In 2024, the Elbląg site celebrated a five-year, accident-free safety record on site, demonstrating the company's commitment to safety through the consistent implementation of GXO's“Road to Zero” safety program and Grupa Żywiec's SHE DAY program promoting safety, mental health, and employee well-being.

GXO in Central Europe

GXO operations in Central Europe, where it has been operating for more than 20 years, include Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Germany, serving customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. GXO specializes in tech-enabled fulfillment solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfillment, co-packing, returns management, rework and repair management and temperature-controlled logistics in dedicated- and shared-user facilities with over 30 sites and a total of 1,000,000 square meters of operating space in all four countries. In the Central Europe region, GXO now employs approximately 6,500 team members, approximately 500 of which were hired in 2024.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

