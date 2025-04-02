Inc. Names Flyguys To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list had a median growth rate of 114 percent.

LAFAYETTE, La., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that FlyGuys is No. 97th on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Being named to the Inc. Regionals list is an incredible honor and a reflection of the passion, hard work, and dedication of our entire FlyGuys team, from our employees to our nationwide network of pilots and our incredible partners. We've built more than an online marketplace platform; we've built a community driven by innovation, trust, and a shared mission to help businesses make smarter, faster decisions through reality data capture. I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished together, and even more excited for what's ahead," said Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leading online marketplace for reality data capture, connecting data seekers with professional data collectors through its proprietary software platform. With a nationwide network of skilled drone pilots ready for deployment, FlyGuys streamlines mission assignments to ensure fast, efficient, and reliable data capture. With a strong focus on accuracy, reliability, and operational excellence, FlyGuys empowers businesses to confidently make informed decisions. Its technology-driven approach optimizes data collection, delivering seamless solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. For more information, visit

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For media inquiries

FlyGuys

Whitney Savoie, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

337.573.9434

