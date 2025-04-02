Mika Singh Graces The Star-Studded 'Indian Idol 15' Grand Finale

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Another season of the popular singing reality show, 'Indian Idol' is coming to an end. The star-studded grand finale of the fifteenth edition of the show will be aired on April 5 and 6, 2025 on Sony TV.

Aside from the judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, Mika Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon will also grace the evening as the special guests.

Going by the preview shared by Mika on his Instagram handle, the grand finale will witness some powerful performances by the six finalists, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Subhajit Chakraborty, Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, Priyangshu Dutta, and Anirudh Suswaram.

Not just that, Mika, Shilpa, and Raveena will also be seen setting the stage on fire during the grand finale.

Treating his InstFam with the initial glimpse of the glamorous evening, Mika wrote on his IG, "90s ke gaane, 90s ka vibe, aur 90s ka magic! Yeh finale ki raat hogi music aur yaadon se bhari!Dekhiye Indian Idol Sat-Sun raat 8:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."

For those who do not know, the highly-awaited grand finale of 'Indian Idol season 15' has been postponed by a week. Host, Aditya Narayan, made an official announcement about the new finale dates on social media.

In addition to this, Badshah also shared the news of the delay in the grand finale, saying,“Abhi toh party shuru hui hai."

In another sneak peek into the finale, the makers dropped a clip where Aditya humorously asked the judges about the music band and the top six contestants who were not even there, leaving the judges confused. When singer Sukhwinder Singh and actress Neelam Kothari entered with the finalists we could see Sukhwinder making everyone groove on his trademark song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' followed by Shreya Ghoshal's heartfelt rendition of 'Jaadu Hai Nasha.'

Sharing the promo on their official Instagram, the makers wrote,“Ek shaandaar shaam, ek dhamakedar entry! (Sin) An evening filled with laughter, joy and a tussle of talent! (sin) Dekhiye Indian Idol aaj raat 8:30 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television par aur Sony LIV par."