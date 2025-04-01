First Batch Of Ukrainian Apples Reaches Indian Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The first trial batch of Ukrainian apples has arrived in the Republic of India, earning high praise from local experts for meeting the established standards.

This achievement was announced by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the report, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of India confirmed the successful completion of inspection activities for this batch. The quality of Ukrainian apples and their adherence to the required standards were highly commended by the Indian side.

"We received positive feedback from our partner, the Republic of India. They specifically recognized the role of the service, with support from the Embassy of Ukraine in India, in ensuring compliance with the criteria and requirements for the selection, pre-shipment storage, handling, and transportation of the apples. This is a significant step in supporting the national economy and Ukrainian exporters during the full-scale war," said Serhii Tkachuk, the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The State Service, in collaboration with Ukrainian embassies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continues to work on expanding opportunities for Ukrainian producers.

As previously reported, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has also approved a program to export fresh apples from Ukraine to Canada.

Photo credit: State Service for Food Safety