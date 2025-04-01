Sybiha Warns Against Returning To Business As Usual With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There can be no return to the old days and to business as usual with Russia, whether it is Nord Stream or any other projects, because Moscow poses an existential threat.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who spoke at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. I emphasize to those who still harbor illusions about Russia: there can be no return to the old days, to business as usual with Russia, whether it is Nord Stream or any other projects. Moscow is an existential threat. Any ties with Russia would mean money for the Russian war machine, and therefore a direct threat to the security and well-being of every European family,” he said.

Sybiha said he had discussed with the German Foreign Minister the use of additional financial resources, and expressed confidence that support for Ukraine from this country will be maintained and further strengthened.

The minister added that an important detail of the negotiations was Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

“We appreciate Minister Baerbock's position on this path. Ukraine is already ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on EU accession. We are working to make this happen as soon as possible,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Germany's outgoing Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on a visit on April 1.

On March 21, the German Bundesrat supported amendments to the Constitution that would allow for increased spending in three areas, including unblocking the allocation of an additional EUR 3 billion for military aid to Ukraine.